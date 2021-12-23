Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 222,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 400.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

