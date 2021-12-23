Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.47 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

