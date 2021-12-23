Bradley L. Campbell Sells 3,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 3,647,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,524. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,078 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,114 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,955 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,621 shares during the period.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

