BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,848,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 56,092 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.77% of BorgWarner worth $79,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

