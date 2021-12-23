Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.39. 417,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 115.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.