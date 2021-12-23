Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $275.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $201.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

