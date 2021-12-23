BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Trading Up 0.6%

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.40 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.35). Approximately 1,452,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,801,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.60 ($1.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of £777.03 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 0.38 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other BMO Commercial Property Trust news, insider Paul Marcuse bought 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($26,300.83). Also, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($46,241.25).

About BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

