B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.0744 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

