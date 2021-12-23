Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $698.02 million, a PE ratio of 241.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

