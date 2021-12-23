Blue Chip Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $201.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $137.22 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

