Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $19.88 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 32.2% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 19.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Shares of HD opened at $395.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $413.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

