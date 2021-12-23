Blue Chip Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $112.72 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.