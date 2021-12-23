Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $240,473.40 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $219,868.80.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

