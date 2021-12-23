Blakecoin (BLC) Market Cap Hits $14,043.55

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. Blakecoin has a market cap of $14,043.55 and $4.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,390.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.32 or 0.08140633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00322289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.74 or 0.00906669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00073556 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.33 or 0.00424307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00255601 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

