Black Diamond Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $48.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.