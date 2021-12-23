Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 93,071 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 12.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 739,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.