Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 3,925 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.