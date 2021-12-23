Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

