Bitcoin SV Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $420.09 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $420.09 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $126.18 or 0.00256852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,125.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.96 or 0.00911854 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003071 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,931,833 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

