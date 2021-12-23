BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.12. 22,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,124.38, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

