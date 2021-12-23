Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $30,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Biogen by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.49.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

