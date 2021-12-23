Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 14,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 43,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIOX shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $562.66 million, a PE ratio of 460.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $2,883,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

