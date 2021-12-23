Binemon (BIN) One Day Volume Hits $1.25 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Binemon has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Binemon has a total market cap of $8.27 million and $1.25 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

