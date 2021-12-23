B&I Capital AG Sells 9,700 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

B&I Capital AG cut its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties comprises 2.0% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.11% of EastGroup Properties worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.90.

EGP opened at $219.46 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $220.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.21. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

