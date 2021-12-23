B&I Capital AG Invests $452,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after buying an additional 400,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.