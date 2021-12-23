BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.42) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.57) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,231.43 ($29.48).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,184.50 ($28.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,994.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,099.09. The company has a market cap of £110.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,505 ($33.10).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

