Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Beyond Meat worth $29,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BYND. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

