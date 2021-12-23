Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,783 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

BBY opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average is $113.65. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.