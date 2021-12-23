Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 4,853 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 263.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 456,250 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,655 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $251.36 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.81 and its 200-day moving average is $319.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

