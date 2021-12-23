Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 833 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $172.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.96. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

