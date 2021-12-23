Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,190,988 shares of company stock valued at $397,784,750. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $330.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $919.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.49. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

