Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 57,670 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 549.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,670 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $61,799,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $38,268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 115.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after buying an additional 760,653 shares during the period.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AA opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

