Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

