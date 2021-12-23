Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 6,244 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.