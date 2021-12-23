Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Shares of TROW opened at $192.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.82. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.82 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

