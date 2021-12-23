Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Downgraded by TheStreet

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BELFA stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.92.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
