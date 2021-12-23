Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Downgraded by TheStreet

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BELFA stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Bel Fuse worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

