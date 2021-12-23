Beazley (LON:BEZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $431.60

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 431.60 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 428.90 ($5.67), with a volume of 241387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421.20 ($5.56).

BEZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.67) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.05) to GBX 495 ($6.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.47) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 444.11 ($5.87).

Get Beazley alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 402.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 378.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.