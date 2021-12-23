Bean Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $534.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 134.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,496,478,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

