Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.03 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $94.07 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

