Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 419 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $192.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.