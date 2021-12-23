Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $343.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

