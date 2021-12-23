Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 498 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after buying an additional 192,893 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.