Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.0486 on Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Bata has traded 85.2% lower against the dollar. Bata has a market cap of $245,463.63 and $2.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00323183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

