Basid Coin Price Tops $0.0107 (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $149,763.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00209392 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.