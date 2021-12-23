Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.88 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002599 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $314.83 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,864,568 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

