Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,700 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $194.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

