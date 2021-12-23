Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 140 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 153.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 63.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.80.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $343.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.87. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.99, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

