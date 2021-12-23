Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

NYSE:WOR opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.