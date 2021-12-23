Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,010 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cameco were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,462,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0649 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

