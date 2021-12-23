Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $448,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPHE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 105.9% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPHE opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $33.66.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.